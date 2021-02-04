Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,016 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in salesforce.com by 71.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,508 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 5.7% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 4.2% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in salesforce.com by 27.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,771,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $696,473,000 after acquiring an additional 592,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. OTR Global upgraded salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays set a $276.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.72.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $237.40. 195,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,806,364. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.85 and its 200-day moving average is $232.60. The company has a market cap of $217.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $1,304,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,819,690.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $213,857.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,788 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,191.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,092 shares of company stock worth $19,221,005. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

