Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 96.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $11,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HYA Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period.

IJT stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.31. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,885. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.55 and a 200-day moving average of $111.44. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.68 and a 52-week high of $129.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

