Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,951 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 148,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,915. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average of $39.27. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $45.79.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.