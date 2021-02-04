Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 25,852 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,852 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanchez Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,624,000. Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $672,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 83,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 17,201 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 905,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,136,000 after acquiring an additional 105,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.18. 57,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,625. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $35.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.21.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

