Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 2,662 Shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 817,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,548,000 after acquiring an additional 138,688 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 531,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 382,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,642,000 after acquiring an additional 53,871 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 370,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,094,000 after acquiring an additional 49,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,551,000 after acquiring an additional 16,180 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

PSK traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $43.24. 3,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,637. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $44.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.63.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.