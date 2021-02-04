Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 546 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 2.1% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $19,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $15.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $267.46. The stock had a trading volume of 968,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,883,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $313.38 billion, a PE ratio of 98.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $254.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.93 and its 200-day moving average is $206.68.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

