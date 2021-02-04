Banano Price Reaches $0.0018 (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last week, Banano has traded up 32% against the dollar. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a total market cap of $2.19 million and $19,874.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Banano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00054680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00070074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00152079 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $477.67 or 0.01281646 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00057484 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,463,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,260,147 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The official website for Banano is banano.cc

Banano Coin Trading

Banano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.