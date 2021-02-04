BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director Mike Wallace Sells 12,000 Shares

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director Mike Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $747,000.00.

Shares of BancFirst stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,234. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $65.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 250.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in BancFirst by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BANF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.