Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) is Winning Points Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Winning Points Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,412 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 5.4% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

BAC traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $32.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,130,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,898,594. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The stock has a market cap of $280.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average is $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

