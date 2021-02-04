Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,975 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

BAC stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,775,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,898,594. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $279.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

