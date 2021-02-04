Bank of America Downgrades Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) to Underperform

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.75% from the company’s current price.

RBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $75.00 target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

NYSE RBA opened at $59.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.89. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $303,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,295. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 6,126 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $417,670.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $49,771.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,821 shares of company stock worth $892,064 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 57.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 382.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

