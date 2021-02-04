Bank of America Downgrades Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) to Underperform

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SNBR. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Shares of SNBR opened at $106.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.24. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $116.50.

In other news, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total value of $148,603.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Melissa Barra sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $316,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,219 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,375. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the third quarter worth $721,000. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 96.3% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the third quarter worth $1,413,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the third quarter worth $3,179,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 4.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.