Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) vs. Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Critical Review

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) and Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Communications and Huabao International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Communications 15.51% 8.48% 0.62% Huabao International N/A N/A N/A

Bank of Communications has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huabao International has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bank of Communications and Huabao International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Communications 0 1 0 0 2.00 Huabao International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Bank of Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Huabao International pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bank of Communications and Huabao International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Communications $60.07 billion 0.65 $11.18 billion N/A N/A Huabao International $613.68 million 7.45 $160.91 million N/A N/A

Bank of Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Huabao International.

Summary

Bank of Communications beats Huabao International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Communications

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services primarily in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services. It also provides corporate banking products and services, such as corporate time and demand structured deposits; cash management services, such as accounts receivable/accounts payable management, account management, liquidity management, and investment and financing management; financing, settlement, and risk management services; financing services; syndicated loans; overdrafts; investment banking services; offshore banking services, including forex deposit and loan, inter-bank loan, international settlement, forex trading and guarantee, business advisory, and other services; and precious metal leasing and commodity trading services. In addition, the company offers international banking services comprising personal and corporate foreign exchange wealth management, import and export settlement, document settlement, remittance and bill, trade finance, and offshore banking services. Further, it provides treasury, asset management, trustee, insurance, financial leasing, debt-to-equity swap, and other financial services; trust investment, fund management, securities dealing and brokerage, and reinsurance services; and e-banking services. It has 244 branches and 3,079 banking outlets in Mainland China; 22 overseas branches and 68 overseas banking outlets, as well as representative offices in 17 countries. Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Huabao International

Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavors and fragrances, aroma and tobacco raw materials, and condiment products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Flavours and Fragrances, Tobacco Raw Materials, Aroma Raw Materials, and Condiment. It offers paper-making reconstituted tobacco leaves and new materials products for the tobacco industry; flavors and fragrances for use in tobacco, food, and personal care products; and condiment products primarily for restaurants. The company is also involved in the production and sale of natural extracts; filter materials; synthetic perfumes; and food flavors. In addition, it provides equipment leasing, office stationery leasing, and assets and investment management services, as well as investment and leasing consulting services. Huabao International Holdings Limited was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

