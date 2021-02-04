Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SIEGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale lowered Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of SIEGY traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,607. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $31.62 and a one year high of $82.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.29. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

