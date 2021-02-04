Barrington Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report released on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $39.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Adtalem Global Education has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $283.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth $56,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 3,069.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 12,157 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 39.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter worth $6,724,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 14.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

