Barrington Research Boosts QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Price Target to $27.00

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on QNST. TheStreet raised shares of QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of QNST stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.46. 22,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,536. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average of $17.04. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. QuinStreet had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $134.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.83 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $44,847.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,444,727.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $87,040.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,079.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,668 shares of company stock valued at $4,261,120. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QNST. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 660,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after buying an additional 238,662 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,164,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,192,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,882,000 after purchasing an additional 178,000 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,095,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,200,000 after purchasing an additional 160,166 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,398,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,187,000 after purchasing an additional 153,765 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

