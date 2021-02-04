Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI)

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $54.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HI. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Hillenbrand from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of HI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,957. Hillenbrand has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $44.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.94 and a beta of 1.54.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.15 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hillenbrand news, SVP Michael M. Jones sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $311,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,324.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $56,043.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,430 shares of company stock worth $556,997 over the last three months. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,173,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,512,000 after purchasing an additional 583,103 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,664,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,192,000 after purchasing an additional 489,804 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

