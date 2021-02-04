Base Protocol (BASE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $924,409.00

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded up 91.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 4th. One Base Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $1.62 or 0.00004314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and $924,409.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded up 74.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00053723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.84 or 0.00143665 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 150.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00106913 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00063498 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00239735 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00040418 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol’s total supply is 2,782,119 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,616,198 tokens. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol

Base Protocol Token Trading

