BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.55

BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $56.55 and traded as high as $65.93. BASF SE (BAS.F) shares last traded at $65.43, with a volume of 2,387,910 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €68.91 ($81.07).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €65.73 and its 200-day moving average price is €56.55. The company has a market cap of $60.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

