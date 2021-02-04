Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Hits $0.33

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $495.65 million and $310.43 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000897 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,483,300,565 tokens. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

