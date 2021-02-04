BASIC (BASIC) Price Reaches $0.0057 on Major Exchanges

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. In the last seven days, BASIC has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $23.14 million and approximately $4.25 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC token can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00055113 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.47 or 0.00152374 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00087074 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00065684 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00241443 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00041782 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,075,995,842 tokens. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic

Buying and Selling BASIC

BASIC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars.

