Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.63-0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of +3% (implying $2.89 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.87 billion.Baxter International also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.35-3.43 EPS.

BAX opened at $77.29 on Thursday. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $95.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.97. The company has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Baxter International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group cut Baxter International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Baxter International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.76.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.