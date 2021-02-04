Bay Ltd. Nomis Sells 47,862 Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Stock

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 47,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $1,047,220.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,999,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,264,202.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bay Ltd. Nomis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 722 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $14,461.66.

On Monday, January 25th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 23,140 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $444,982.20.

On Friday, January 22nd, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 71,892 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $1,443,591.36.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 50,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $990,500.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 25,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $451,750.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 10,423 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $198,037.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 500 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $11,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 45,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $949,050.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 25,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $486,500.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 62,700 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $988,152.00.

NASDAQ:HGEN traded up $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $20.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,469,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,294. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.29. Humanigen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $33.95.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.20). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humanigen, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Humanigen in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Humanigen in the third quarter worth about $330,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Humanigen in the third quarter worth about $345,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Humanigen in the third quarter worth about $1,046,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Humanigen in the third quarter worth about $4,256,000. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Securities initiated coverage on Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

