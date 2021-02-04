Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays downgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.40. The company had a trading volume of 884,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,710. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $21.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 22.32% and a positive return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. On average, analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

