Baz Token Price Tops $0.0095 on Exchanges (BAZT)

Baz Token (CURRENCY:BAZT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 4th. One Baz Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Baz Token has a total market capitalization of $10,358.78 and $357.00 worth of Baz Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Baz Token has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00053734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00144839 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 150.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00107831 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00063557 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00240755 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00040338 BTC.

Baz Token Profile

Baz Token’s total supply is 2,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,089,402 tokens. The official website for Baz Token is baztoken.io . The official message board for Baz Token is medium.com/@Baztoken

Buying and Selling Baz Token

