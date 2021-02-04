Baz Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $379.00 (BAZT)

Baz Token (CURRENCY:BAZT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 4th. Baz Token has a total market cap of $10,573.49 and $379.00 worth of Baz Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Baz Token has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Baz Token token can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00054193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00152192 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00089316 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00065107 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.28 or 0.00239465 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00042257 BTC.

Baz Token’s total supply is 2,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,089,402 tokens. Baz Token’s official website is baztoken.io . Baz Token’s official message board is medium.com/@Baztoken

Baz Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baz Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baz Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Baz Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

