BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Acquires 1,944 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,568 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $99.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.92 and a 200-day moving average of $73.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $110.88. The firm has a market cap of $91.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.