BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,517,492,000 after buying an additional 1,947,011 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,431,000 after purchasing an additional 773,534 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,035,000 after buying an additional 2,968,901 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,059,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,532 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,246,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,776,000 after acquiring an additional 36,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $171.85 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $136.12 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.60.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

