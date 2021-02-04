BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Buys 3,387 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $6,298,215.00. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. MKM Partners raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.64.

Shares of HIG opened at $49.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $60.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.