BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $127.83 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.37 and a 52-week high of $128.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.33.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.