BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,642 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Yum China by 32.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Yum China by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $57.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $61.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.99 and its 200 day moving average is $55.49.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Yum China presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.77.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $116,688.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,109.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

