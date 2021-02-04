BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,926 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 896.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,634,000 after buying an additional 43,622 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 21,980.0% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $701.34 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $325.43 and a fifty-two week high of $758.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $725.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $698.72. The company has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $845.00 to $874.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $806.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $726.25.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

