BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Decreases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,228 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.0% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $18,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,562,000 after buying an additional 799,059 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,467,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,889,000 after acquiring an additional 454,654 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,734,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,065,000 after acquiring an additional 202,512 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,672 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,982,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,123,000 after acquiring an additional 215,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $5,015,850.00. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 501,243 shares of company stock valued at $68,703,231. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $128.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.