BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Decreases Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,424,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 756,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,722,000 after purchasing an additional 120,833 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,649,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,500,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,570,000 after purchasing an additional 94,511 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 6.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,843,000 after buying an additional 65,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 13,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total transaction of $2,248,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total transaction of $163,996.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,291 shares of company stock valued at $10,234,296 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $179.57 on Thursday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $189.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.41.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

