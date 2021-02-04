BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,163 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $172,648,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $137,600,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $133,193,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 11,485.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 587,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,009,000 after acquiring an additional 582,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $78,971,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 15,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.47, for a total transaction of $2,775,643.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,733.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total value of $746,755.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,205,138.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,585 shares of company stock worth $31,837,170. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

VAR opened at $175.76 on Thursday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $176.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.42.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.55.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

