BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $326.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $315.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.48. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $330.32.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

