BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $10.38 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,872 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,169 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 7,362 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $45.77 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.