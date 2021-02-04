BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,342 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,702,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,670,000 after buying an additional 4,678,725 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,600,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,430,000 after buying an additional 266,246 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 607,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,887,000 after buying an additional 168,130 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 377,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 15.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,778,000 after acquiring an additional 45,802 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEIC opened at $55.34 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $69.61. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.95 and a 200-day moving average of $54.39.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $443.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

In other news, Treasurer Kathy Heilig sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $801,150.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at $920,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan Hicke sold 17,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $934,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,314.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,391 shares of company stock worth $9,931,431. Corporate insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEIC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.90.

SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

