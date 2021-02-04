BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $4.13 Million Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,055 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YUM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $67,340,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YUM. MKM Partners raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.53.

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 3,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $352,315.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,828.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,063 shares of company stock worth $2,120,836. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $104.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.94 and a 200-day moving average of $99.54. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $110.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.96%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

