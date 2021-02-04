BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 336.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,119 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

In other Truist Financial news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,662,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 230,929 shares of company stock worth $11,616,667 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC opened at $51.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.47. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $55.47.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

