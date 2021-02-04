BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,770 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Hanesbrands worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

HBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.95.

In related news, Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $30,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,300.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 30,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.71 per share, with a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 240,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,428.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,104. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $17.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.