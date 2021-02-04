BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 41,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $745.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $826.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $789.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $732.33.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total transaction of $8,398,782.80. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $393,084.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,530 shares of company stock worth $26,191,080. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $736.06.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

