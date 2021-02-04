BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 1,216 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,975 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,354,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $936,839,000 after buying an additional 103,396 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,756,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $808,229,000 after acquiring an additional 27,237 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,523,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,765,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,287,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,929,000 after purchasing an additional 53,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP raised its position in Workday by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 885,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,441,000 after purchasing an additional 16,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. Bank of America began coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total transaction of $50,007,034.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 220,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.33, for a total value of $50,008,066.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 549,873 shares of company stock worth $124,480,122. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WDAY opened at $258.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $261.62. The stock has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.30 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

