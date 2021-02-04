BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 1,586 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,082,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,697,000 after acquiring an additional 94,433 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 5.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,848,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,043,000 after buying an additional 213,701 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 12.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,132,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,404,000 after acquiring an additional 129,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 27.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,844,000 after acquiring an additional 109,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $77.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.16 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $86.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Brooks Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens raised Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.78.

In related news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $240,676.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,966.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $1,936,967.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,478 shares in the company, valued at $26,836,978.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,974. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

