BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 531 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,953.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,064 shares of company stock worth $395,669 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GPN opened at $194.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.34. The firm has a market cap of $58.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $215.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.33.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

