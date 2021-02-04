BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 8,735 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,735 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 136.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX opened at $88.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $112.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.64 and a 200 day moving average of $83.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

