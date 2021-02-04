BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $70.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.42 and a 200 day moving average of $64.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.84, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

