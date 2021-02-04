BCB Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BCB Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BCB Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 14.85%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCBP opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.60. BCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $13.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 294.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 867.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 53.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

