Beacon (BECN) Market Cap Reaches $14,947.95

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 40.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 79.1% against the dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. Beacon has a total market cap of $14,947.95 and $232.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00023301 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 127.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007535 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005780 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001749 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000082 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000770 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 55% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 60.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.