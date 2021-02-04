Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) (CVE:BCM) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.83

Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) (CVE:BCM) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and traded as low as $2.62. Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 155,063 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.54, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of C$329.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.63.

Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) (CVE:BCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Bear Creek Mining Co. will post -0.0404138 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) (CVE:BCM)

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

